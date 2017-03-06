UMass Blarney Blowout’s arrest rate down from past years

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Compared to 3 years ago where 70 people were arrested, this year’s Blarney Blowout at UMass Amherst was much more quiet. 22News found out what happened on campus this year.

This year, less students were arrested but more were treated by the Amherst Fire Department compared to last year. More than 2,200 UMass students attended a free concert on Friday at the Mullins Center.

UMass police arrested one person there for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Meanwhile, the fire department treated 7 people at the concert. One was taken to Cooley Dickenson hospital for intoxication.

Amherst police reported no arrests, but responded to 2 disturbances.

Sarah Callahan, UMass Amherst Student, said the biggest reason students didn’t want to attend the celebrations was the weather. “It was mostly cold. I think that was the main shut down for everything. Something you look forward to as being a student here is celebrating Blarney with everyone so, it was kind of a bummer.”

Last year, Amherst police arrested 7 people, while UMass PD didn’t arrest any. The fire department treated 3 people at last year’s concert and took one person to the hospital for intoxication.