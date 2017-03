SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are searching for a man who they say robbed the D’Angelos on Boston Road at gunpoint Monday afternoon.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News the suspect was dressed in all black and was wearing a mask at the time of the alleged robbery. He said the suspect ran away toward Parker Street and that police dogs were called in to assist in finding him.

Delaney said the Major Crimes Unit is also assisting in the investigation.