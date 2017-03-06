Serio’s Market in Northampton closing on Friday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular market in Northampton is closing after more than six decades, and members of the community told us they’re sad to see it go.

Serio’s Market announced on their Facebook Page Monday that they will be closing for good on Friday.

They said the low winter sales combined with three large pieces of equipment breaking down is what lead them to this decision. They wrote in their post that they had no choice.

One customer told us that the news of them closing is awful.

“It’s an institution, but it’s a part of our life. It’s been part of our life for 30 years,” said Richard Rice of Northampton.

Serio’s will be selling memorabilia from the market to help raise money to pay off local vendors on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The family owned business has been on State Street for 66 years.