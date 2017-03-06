Rob Gronkowski to visit Turners Falls school Tuesday

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to visit Sheffield Elementary School in Turners Fall Tuesday.

Gronkowski will be meeting with second grader Dimitri Conway, who is in remission from Leukemia, and approximately 300 of his peers, many who have helped raise money for the One Mission Charity.

Gronkowski is expected to thank the students for raising $17,000 at their Buzz Off event, where participants shaved their heads to raise money for One Mission.

The event will take place at the school between 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.