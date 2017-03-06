Rob Gronkowski to visit Turners Falls school Tuesday

The event will take place at the school between 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski looks on before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Gronkowski is having surgery for a herniated disk in his back, a person with knowledge of the details tells The Associated Press. The person spoke Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, on condition of anonymity because the surgery has not yet been announced by the team. The surgery was first reported by the Buffalo News. (AP Photos/Winslow Townson, File)

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is expected to visit Sheffield Elementary School in Turners Fall Tuesday.

Gronkowski will be meeting with second grader Dimitri Conway, who is in remission from Leukemia, and approximately 300 of his peers, many who have helped raise money for the One Mission Charity.

Gronkowski is expected to thank the students for raising $17,000 at their Buzz Off event, where participants shaved their heads to raise money for One Mission.

