Riverdale Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place Trailer

Riverdale Chapter Seven: In a Lonely Place
Credit: YouTube, The CW Television Network

(CW) – Tension builds between Jughead’s father and Fred Andrews on the next episode of Riverdale.

When a major piece of evidence is mysteriously destroyed, new rumors begin to swirl as to who was really behind Jason’s murder.  Tensions build when Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) father returns to the fray and it’s revealed that he and Fred (Luke Perry) have some unresolved issues between them.

Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) takes matters into her own hands after her fight with Hermione (Marisol Nichols). Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) approaches Betty (Lili Reinhart) with an unexpected proposal that leaves Betty torn. KJ Apa and Madchen Amick also star.

Allison Anders directed the episode written by Aaron Allen (#107). The episode airs on March 9, 2017.

