Possible “Spotty” Freezing Rain Expected For Tuesday AM Commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for some spotty freezing rain after midnight Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The best time frame for spotty freezing rain is after midnight through 9AM until temperatures warm up above freezing.

It does not take much freezing rain to cause issues out on the roads. If you will be traveling early keep in mind there could be some icy spots out on the roads and sidewalks.

Freezing rain falls as rain and freezes onto surfaces, many times blending in with roadways and making it hard for motorists to see. Take your time out on the roads, and use caution.