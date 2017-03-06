Possible “Spotty” Freezing Rain Expected For Tuesday AM Commute

Isolated icy spots are possible

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team is tracking the chance for some spotty freezing rain after midnight Monday and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The best time frame for spotty freezing rain is after midnight through 9AM until temperatures warm up above freezing.

It does not take much freezing rain to cause issues out on the roads. If you will be traveling early keep in mind there could be some icy spots out on the roads and sidewalks.

Freezing rain falls as rain and freezes onto surfaces, many times blending in with roadways and making it hard for motorists to see. Take your time out on the roads, and use caution.

More Information:
– Local Forecast – Weather Text Alerts
– Temperatures – Weather Email Alerts
– Weather News WWLP 22News Weather App
– Interactive Radar – Live Area Webcams

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s