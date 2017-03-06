Pittsfield Police looking for man wanted on several criminal charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are looking for a suspect who is allegedly wanted on several criminal charges.

The Pittsfield Police Department said there is a warrant for the arrest of Garrett Vil, a 25-year-old black man who is about 5’06” and weighs 200 pounds.

Pittsfield Police say Vil also goes by the name Garrett Johnson, and “Jersey.” He is wanted in connection with an assault that occurred early Saturday morning in Pittsfield.

Police say Vil is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Vil, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.