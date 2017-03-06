Pet Corner: Floyd

Name: Floyd

Breed: Dutch rabbit

Age: 3 months old

Gender: Male

Color: White

Background

Here’s Floyd! He’s a friendly young guy who’s looking for a new home. Here are a few things you should know about rabbit care:

Rabbits aren’t a good choice as a pet for a young child because they require delicate handling. Older children are better candidates to have rabbits as pets.

The main component of their diet is grass hay, so make sure it’s always available

Feed your bunny fresh, leafy greens daily (ex: dark lettuces, turnip greens, collard greens and carrot tops)

Always keep your rabbit indoors. It’s too harsh outside, weather-wise and regarding predators

Let them out of their cage once a day to exercise. “Bunny proof” a small room by hiding wires, cables and plants.

