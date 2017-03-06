North King St. in Northampton roundabout project hearing

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing was held Monday night to discuss the construction of a roundabout in a busy Northampton intersection.

The project aims to improve traffic flow and safety along Route 5, where North King Street and Hatfield Street meet.

The Director of Planning and Sustainability in Northampton told 22News, there are consistent back-ups and accidents in the intersection, and this project looks to diminish those.

However, one Northampton resident said there are less expensive solutions to the problem.

“And the taxpayers should really see to it that the project has standards that would be good, but still economical and a traffic signal would take care of it,” said John Skibiski.

If approved, the project is expected to be completed in 2019.