New hydration system for Amherst Regional High School

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – After finding out the lead count in their drinking water was too high, Amherst Regional High School has a new way to hydrate students.

It’s new technology that was actually proposed by the students last year. Coincidentally, it was installed after the lead testing results came back. The $2,000 hydration station opened Thursday.

The machine tracks how many bottled waters students have saved by refilling their own. It was paid for by the school’s parent guardian organization, who’s committed to pay for 4 more.

Student Sarah Lee surveyed students to find out what high-trafficked areas they should be placed. “I love the fact that it’s permanent because it’s a symbol for student activism and shows that we can do something.”

Amherst Regional High School principal Mark Jackson says the school’s water levels are now considered acceptable by the state.

All taps are on and can be used. Water bottles will soon be sold to students to promote them using these hydration stations.