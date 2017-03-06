More online shopping leads to concerns about identity protection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rapid increase in the number of people doing their shopping online is a matter of concern to economic professor John Rogers at American International College in Springfield.

Professor Rogers told 22News that online security is something shoppers have to be very concerned about. “We as consumers really have to be vigilant,” he explained. “We really have to pay attention to the way we protect our identity… the way we handle our credit cards.”

Professor Rogers said higher levels of consumer protection exist when we shop in nearby stores. As he put it, they want to keep customers happy so they bend over backwards to make sure that happens.