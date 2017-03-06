Meet the birds of the Zoo in Forest Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) The Zoo in Forest Park may be closed to the public but they still offer Zoo on the Go programs, birthday parties and winter camps! Ben Stafford from the Zoo in Forest Park shared more.

Zoo in Forest Park

Explore nature. Discover wildlife. Meet exotic creatures.

302 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA

Visit ForestParkZoo.org

413-733-2251

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday 10AM – 4PM

Saturday/Sunday 9AM – 5PM

(Weather Permitting)

Interested in a Zoo Membership?

All memberships include:

Free zoo admission

Discounts in and around Forest Park

Free parking pass

Discounts to other parks and more!