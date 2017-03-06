Meet the birds of the Zoo in Forest Park

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) The Zoo in Forest Park may be closed to the public but they still offer Zoo on the Go programs, birthday parties and winter camps! Ben Stafford from the Zoo in Forest Park shared more.
Zoo in Forest Park
- Explore nature. Discover wildlife. Meet exotic creatures.
- 302 Sumner Ave, Springfield, MA
- Visit ForestParkZoo.org
- 413-733-2251
- Hours of Operation:
Monday – Friday 10AM – 4PM
Saturday/Sunday 9AM – 5PM
(Weather Permitting)
Interested in a Zoo Membership?
All memberships include:
- Free zoo admission
- Discounts in and around Forest Park
- Free parking pass
- Discounts to other parks and more!