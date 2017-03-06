Longmeadow PD: Car stolen from driveway while it was running

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Police are warning residents of the dangers of leaving your unattended vehicle running when letting it heat up in the cold.

Longmeadow Police Department said around 7:00 a.m. Monday, a Bliss Road resident reported her car stolen from her driveway.

Longmeadow Police said the resident started the vehicle to warm it up due to the cold weather, and then went back inside for a short period of time, leaving the vehicle unlocked and unattended in the driveway. When the woman returned outside, the vehicle was missing.

Longmeadow Police said they used the GPS technology in the vehicle to track it as it traveled southbound on I-91 towards Hartford, and eventually into West Hartford.

West Hartford Police Department was contacted and after a short pursuit of the vehicle, two suspects were taken into custody, according to the Longmeadow Police.

They are asking residents to be aware of the dangers of leaving your vehicle running while unattended. Longmeadow Police also remind residents to always lock their vehicles, especially during the overnight hours.