It’s National Oreo Cookie Day

Melissa Turpin Published: Updated:
This product image provided by Mondelez shows the packaging design for "Oreo Thins."

(WISH) – It’s National Oreo Cookie Day, according to the company that sells them.

Nabisco first developed the Oreo in 1912; back then it was called the Oreo Biscuit.

Nationaldaycalendar.com provided the following timeline:

  • The name “Oreo” was first trademarked on March 14, 1912.
  • The first Oreo cookies in the United States sold for 25 cents a pound in clear glass topped novelty cans.
  • In 1912, the Oreo Biscuit was renamed to “Oreo Sandwich”.
  • In 1948, the Oreo Sandwich was renamed to “Oreo Creme Sandwich”.
  • William A. Turnier developed the modern-day Oreo design in 1952 to include the Nabisco logo.
  • Nabisco’s principal food scientist, Sam Procello, developed the modern Oreo cookie filling.

To help celebrate the day, it’s suggested you eat the cookie and then use the hashtag #NationalOreoCookieDay to post on social media.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s