Holyoke Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to be distributed to victims of New Year’s Day fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Families affected by the New Year’s Day fire on North East Street in Holyoke will be presented with their share of the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund Monday.

Residents, businesses, and organizations from all around western Massachusetts helped raise $100,000 within weeks of the fire that forced 25 families from their homes and killed three people.

Mayor Alex Morse, his staff, and the Chamber Centennial Foundation will meet with the victims of the fire at the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Monday morning to distribute 30 checks.

A check from the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund will also be presented to Enlace de Familias, for the Main Street fire fund.

A fire on Main Street January 17 left 11 people without homes.

