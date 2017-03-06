HCC president responds to racist flyers; ‘We will not tolerate intimidation or threats’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The president of Holyoke Community College is condemning racist flyers that were recently posted around campus.

In a statement posted to the school’s Facebook page, President Christina Royal said a white nationalist group posted flyers on campus as a part of its nationwide effort to target colleges and universities.

“We will not tolerate intimidation or threats, however direct or oblique, to the dignity, humanity and safety of any person or group,” Royal said in the statement. “We value the diversity of our college, community, and the world in which we live.”

She said in the message to students that although the free exchange of ideas is central to higher education and the functioning of our democracy, it demands open communication in an inclusive environment in which all people are treated with respect.

The president’s full statement is below:

As some of you may be aware, a white nationalist group recently posted flyers on the HCC campus as part of its nationwide campaign to target college and universities. This group appears to organize around a defense of white interests and opposition to diversity, affirmative action and multiculturalism. Diversity is not one person or group — it is about inclusion. It is all of us together, in this place, with our varied voices, identities, expressions, and experiences, working to build meaningful lives and make our community and world a better place. Our mission affirms this commitment. We will not tolerate intimidation or threats, however direct or oblique, to the dignity, humanity and safety of any person or group. We value the diversity of our college, community, and the world in which we live. The free exchange of ideas is central to the function of higher education and the functioning of our democracy. However, it demands open communication in an inclusive environment in which all persons are treated with respect. We value each of you and your participation in our community of thinkers and learners. Christina Royal

President

Holyoke Community College