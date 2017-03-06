Dr. Phil – “Slashed tires, affairs, harassment: ‘Help me escape my co-parenting nightmare!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Bobby says he wants nothing more than to peacefully co-parent with his ex-wife, Andrea, but he claims she’s a liar, a thief, and a sex-addict who exposes their 6-year-old son, Kayden, to her lifestyle.

He says not only is her bedroom a revolving door of men, she’s allowing her new boyfriend, Jordan, to meddle in his relationship with his son.

Andrea, on the other hand, denies Bobby’s allegations and says Bobby is obsessed with ruining her life. She claims rather than focusing on co-parenting, Bobby harasses her, has slashed her tires, and sends photos she took with other men that he found in her iCloud to her boyfriend and others.

Andrea’s new boyfriend, Jordan, calls Bobby a “deadbeat” father and claims he sends explicit and harassing messages to Andrea. Jordan says Bobby has done a background check on him, called his ex-wife fishing for information, and bad mouths him to Kayden.

