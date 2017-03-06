Different ways to re-purpose an old window!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you have any old windows laying around in your basement or garage, don’t throw them away, re-purpose them! Alexis Mollica with Artistry by Alexis showed us different ways to completely transform that window.

Window #1: Chalkboard Calendar with 3 hooks

8 Panes

Dimensions: 36×23”

Materials: Wooden window Sander Painters tape White chalk paint-Americana brand Chalkboard paint Foam paint brush Hammer Sawtooth hanger

Steps: Sand, wipe down and paint window with paint of your choice Once dry, sand again to add a rustic element Wipe down to remove any dust Tape off wooden sash, paint glass with chalkboard paint using a foam brush (try to paint going in only one direction) Allow it to dry according to instruction on paint Once dry apply another coat Repeat for one more coat of paint Remove painters tape Touch up any spots that need to be repainted Make or apply pre-cut letters to represent each day of the week and apply to each window pane Prior to hanging, hammer sawtooth hangers equal distance from the top



Window #2: Jewelry Organizer

3 Panes

Dimensions: 34×20”

Materials: Wooden window frame (glass removed) Sander Painters tape Grey chalk paint -Americana brand ⅝ cup hooks Pliers (optional) 3 Kitchen Cabinet Knobs Cloverleaf metal aluminum sheet 12inx24in Glazier points Screwdriver Drill bit the same size as the screw for the cabinet knob Sawtooth hangers

Steps: Carefully remove glass (cover the window with a towel, take a hammer and hit it in the middle and then continue to hit going further and further out from the middle) Sand, wipe down and paint window with paint of your choice Once dry, sand again to add a rustic element Wipe down to remove any dust On the 2 outside panes, measure and mark every inch Screw cup hooks into the markings (if you’re fingers get sore, use pliers) You can fit anywhere from 9-10 cup hooks in each pane Using tin snips, cut the metal aluminum sheet to the exact size of the pane Push the metal sheet into the pane and with window up against a wall secure by pushing glazier point into the frame with a flathead screwdriver Along the bottom, mark three points that are equal distance from each other Using the drill bit, drill through the window and put on the cabinet knobs Prior to hanging, hammer sawtooth hangers equal distance from the top



Window #3: Quote/photo display

6 Panes

Dimensions:31×30”

Materials: Wooden window Sander Painters tape White chalk paint-Americana brand Pre-cut quote on vinyl Pictures (sizes may vary) Photo corners Sawtooth hangers

Steps: Sand, wipe down and paint window with paint of your choice Once dry, sand again to add a rustic element Wipe down to remove any dust Apply the pre-cut quote to one or more of the window panes (You want the quote to be mirrored so that you can apply it to the back of the window-for easy cleaning later on down the road) On all of the remaining panes (the back side that will be closest to the wall, organize your pictures prior to adhering them to the glass Once you are happy with the arrangement of them, stick down the photo corners exactly where you want the picture Once you have all 4 on, put the picture in the slots facing down so you are looking at the back of the photo Repeat until all pictures are on Prior to hanging, hammer sawtooth hangers equal distance from the top



Window #4: Rustic twine picture display

1 Pane

Dimensions: 24×24”

Materials: Wooden window frame (glass removed) Sander White chalk paint Eye hooks Twine Mini clothespins 6 4×6 pictures Sawtooth hangers

Steps: Carefully remove glass Sand, wipe down and paint window with paint of your choice Once dry, sand again to add a rustic element Wipe down to remove any dust Cut a piece of twine that will reach from one side of the window to the other with some extra Attach the eye hook to the twine by tying a knot on the end Using the mini clothespins, hang pictures of choice onto the twine About 3 inches from the top, hold the twine up to the window, allowing it to droop in the middle. Let one side go and push the other eye hook into the frame and begin to screw it in applying enough pressure for it to screw into the wood Grab the other eye hook and bring it to the opposite side to where it is even but still allows for some drooping in the middle and push into the frame just as you did the other side Where the pictures in the first row end go down about 1-2 inches (depending on the size of your window) and repeat with another piece of twine, 2 more eye hooks and three more pictures Prior to hanging, hammer saw-tooth hangers equal distance from the top

