Dad leaves baby in freezing car

WGBA's Cassandra Duvall Published: Updated:
Wisconsin man arrested after leaving 10-week old baby in car while he drank in nearby bar.

(WGBA) Police in Menasha, Wisconsin arrested a 53-year-old man last week after finding his 2 1/2 month old baby girl in his vehicle while he was drinking at a bar.

Officers were called to the Redliner Bar for an intoxicated man who police say left his two and a half month old baby in the car in freezing weather.

The bartender, Theresa Gietman, said she tried to get the man, 53-year-old Merriett Cox, a safe ride home. She was able to get his car keys when he said he had to check on “his girl”.

“I started getting the baby out, but then I couldn’t get the seatbelt all the way through and then he pushed me out of the way,” said Gietman. “He went to grab it and I’m like she’s not unlocked and he actually tilted the car seat and thank God she was strapped in.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lTdKfM

