DA: Missing Berkshire County woman may have been traveling to Easthampton

The woman is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair with purple streaks

Photo courtesy Berkshire District Attorney's Office
CLARKSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – State police are searching for a missing woman believed to have been traveling to Easthampton.

According to a release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 39-year-old Joanne Ringer was last seen in Clarksburg on March 2. It is believed she left the area in her dark green 2001 Volkswagen Jetta with Connecticut license plates 5AA EX2, and was possibly traveling to Easthampton.

Ringer is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes but could be wearing colored contact lenses, and has brown hair with purple streaks. The district attorney’s office also says she has a full-sleeve of tattoos on her right arm and assorted piercings on her face and torso area.

If you have seen Ringer or have any information you are asked to call the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire barracks at 413-743-4700 or the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112.  

 

