Crews working to put out a fire on Ware St. in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire on Ware Street in Palmer Monday night.

Three Rivers Fire Captain Benjamin Duby told 22News the fire started at 145 Ware Street.

The Three Rivers Fire Department was called in to help get the flames out.

Duby said water tankers have also been called in to help put out the fire. He said there are fire hydrants in the area, but with the cold temperatures, they called in water tanks as a precaution.

