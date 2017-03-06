Congressman Neal to tour newly renovated Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Richard Neal will be in Springfield Monday to tour the newly renovated Union Station, and make some major announcements on its grand opening.

Union Station originally opened in the 1920s, and was considered a transportation hub for the Northeast until it closed its doors in the 1970s.

Now, nearly half a century later, the historic train station is scheduled to reopen this June, following a $95 million facelift.

Congressman Neal said they’ve restored the iconic building to its original grandeur. It’ll have many of the same features as it did 50-years ago, including the original Eastern Standard Clock, the Terrazzo floors, and period lighting.

Judy Matt, the president of the Spirit of Springfield told 22News, the station will also have several new features. “Union Station will also have some major improvements once it reopens. It’ll be an intermodal transportation center with trains, buses, and 11,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space,” she said.

Congressman Neal said the new building will tie together the past, present, and future of transportation in Springfield.

22News will tour the newly refurbished Union Station at 2:00 p.m. Stay with 22News on-air and online to get a look inside the new transportation center, and for updates on the station’s grand opening this June.



