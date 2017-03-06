College scholarships offered through the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee is teaming up with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to offer college scholarships. Jade Rivera-McFarlin told us about the scholarship requirements.
Requirements
- Puerto Rican descent
- G.P.A. of 3.0 or higher
- Between 17 and 25 years old
- Enrolled in an accredited two or four year college or university, or a senior in high school
- Proof of community service
- Undergo interview with Selection Committee
The deadline to apply is March 31st. Go to SpringfieldPuertoRicanParade.com to apply.