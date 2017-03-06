College scholarships offered through the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee is teaming up with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to offer college scholarships. Jade Rivera-McFarlin told us about the scholarship requirements.

Requirements

  • Puerto Rican descent
  • G.P.A. of 3.0 or higher
  • Between 17 and 25 years old
  • Enrolled in an accredited two or four year college or university, or a senior in high school
  • Proof of community service
  • Undergo interview with Selection Committee

The deadline to apply is March 31st. Go to SpringfieldPuertoRicanParade.com to apply.

