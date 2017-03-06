College scholarships offered through the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee is teaming up with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to offer college scholarships. Jade Rivera-McFarlin told us about the scholarship requirements.

Requirements

Puerto Rican descent

G.P.A. of 3.0 or higher

Between 17 and 25 years old

Enrolled in an accredited two or four year college or university, or a senior in high school

Proof of community service

Undergo interview with Selection Committee

The deadline to apply is March 31st. Go to SpringfieldPuertoRicanParade.com to apply.