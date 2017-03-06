Chicopee police found $6,000 in fake money during arrest of man, minor

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and an unidentified minor were arrested in Chicopee Saturday after police found $6,000 of fake money inside their car.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers arrested 27-year-old Shawn Johnson, of Bronx, New York, and the unidentified minor in the parking lot of the Walmart on Memorial Drive. He said officers were called to the store for theft with counterfeit money, and later found the two inside a car in the parking lot with the help of the store’s loss prevention officers.

Wilk said the initial investigation determined the two used fake money to buy approximately $1,000 worth of items at Walmart and Home Depot. Detectives later found the $6,000 in fake $100 bills inside the car.

Johnson is being charged with possession of counterfeit notes, uttering counterfeit notes, and larceny over $250 by single scheme. The minor is being charged with two counts of possession of counterfeit notes, as well as uttering counterfeit notes, and larceny over $250 by single scheme.