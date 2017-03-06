Chicopee High School received new AED units

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee High School received four new AED units Monday afternoon.

After legislation was passed requiring AEDs at all school sponsored events, like those on their athletic fields, Chicopee’s school district was in need of eight more to cover their two high schools and all of their off site locations.

Kevs Foundation donated three of the AEDS to better equip the school, saving the district thousands of dollars.

“AEDS themselves can cost anywhere from a thousand, fifteen hundred dollars, but it’s not just the initial purchase of the AEDS, but there is upkeep as well. The batteries and the pads have to be changed regularly, so there is a cost to it,” said Chicopee nursing supervisor Karen Turmel.

Chicopee coaches also renewed their CPR certification and understanding of the AEDs Monday evening before receiving the new devices.