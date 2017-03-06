Anti-casino activists discussing social, economic costs of building casino in East Windsor

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As construction continues at MGM Springfield, the tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods in Connecticut are quickly trying to build a third casino near the state line.

The tribes are trying to keep Connecticut gamblers in Connecticut. They want to build a casino that will compete directly with MGM Springfield in terms of money and jobs.They have selected East Windsor, Connecticut as the location for the state’s third casino, which is less than 20 minutes from the state line. Not everyone in Connecticut, however, is on board with putting a casino there.

Activists from the Coalition Against Casino Expansion in Connecticut are meeting in East Windsor Monday night to discuss the social and economic costs of casinos.

State lawmakers have scheduled a hearing for Thursday, where they plan to discuss legislation that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open their proposed casino. The East Windsor Board of Selectmen is also hosting a casino forum Thursday.

East Windsor residents who are not happy with the decision to put a casino in their town say they want a chance to vote on it.