CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) Separation and divorce can have detrimental effects on children. Doctor Rob Robinson from Family Care Counseling Associates in Wilbraham shared a children’s bill of rights.

Children’s “Bill of Rights” in cases of Parental Separation or Divorce:

1. Children have the right to be told they did not cause the separation or divorce.

2. Children have the right to love both parents equally.

3. Children have the right to be children and not the psychological and emotional caretakers of their parents.

4. Children have the right to be protected from adult worries.

5. Children have the right to be protected from adult conflict.

6. Children have the right not to be used as weapons in a divorce process.

7. Children have the right to feel angry, sad, and/or upset about the loss of the intact family.

8. Children have the right to be protected from too much change too quickly.

9.Children have the right to have their health, safety, and well being considered as the main priority in a divorce process.

10. Children have the right not to be used as a “go between” or “messenger” between divorced or separated parents.