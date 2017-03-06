300 bags of heroin found during traffic stop in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield police found 300 bags of heroin and nearly $1,000 in cash during a traffic stop in Greenfield Sunday night.

According to Greenfield police, 24-year-old Harold Hiram Cantres-Rosario and his passenger, 24-year-old Mirose Rodriguez, both of Holyoke, were arrested. The Ford SUV they were in was pulled over on Wisdom Way around 9:30 p.m., after Greenfield police say an officer watched it exit the highway at a fast speed and come to an abrupt stop, causing another car to brake to avoid a crash.

Cantres-Rosario is being charged with possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug, conspiracy to violate a drug law, and failure to stop or yield in a car.

Rodriguez is being charged with her subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug with the intent to distribute, a subsequent offense of possession of a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate a drug law.

Bail for Cantres-Rosario and Rodriguez was set by the clerk of courts for $5,000. The pair was transported to the Franklin County House of Correction for holding, according to Greenfield police.