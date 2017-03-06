2 ex-jail guards sentenced for smuggling drugs into Massachusetts jail

The former guards were sentenced to probation

BOSTON (AP) — Two former corrections officers have been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in federal court to smuggling an opioid substitute into a Massachusetts jail.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Katherine Sullivan, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, was sentenced last week to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service.

Sullivan pleaded guilty to conspiring with inmates in 2015 to distribute Suboxone at the Essex County House of Corrections – Middleton.

Thirty-four-year-old John Weir, of Danvers, Massachusetts, received the same sentence earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to conspiring with inmates in 2014 to distribute the drug.

Suboxone comes in a thin, translucent film form that looks like breath strips.

Authorities say inmates sold the drug to fellow inmates after receiving it from Sullivan and Weir. Both have resigned.

 

