Western Mass. Colleens introduced in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It all came together of the green in Agawam Sunday afternoon.

Colleens from all the cities and towns marching in this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade gathered at the Crestview Country Club to get to know each other.

The annual event is a valuable meet and greet for parade committees prior to marching day.

These colleens and their courts were selected for their talents, and intelligence but also for their deep Irish pride and heritage.

The evening was also an opportunity to introduce award recipients and dance to some Irish music.

Mary Jo Safford, the co-chair on the Agawam Colleen committee, said, “It’s a group of all the local colleen and court members, their family and their loved ones. We’re here to celebrate our faith, our culture, our community, our friendship, and all that is Irish.

This year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is on Sunday, March 19th and as always, 22News will be marching.