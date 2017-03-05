West St. in Ludlow partially closed after car crashed into utility pole

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Part of West Street in Ludlow is closed after one man crashed his car into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Sgt Daniel Valadas told 22News a 22-year-old Springfield man crashed while driving southbound on West Street at 3:46 AM. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Sgt Valadas said that a second car was traveling northbound, when the pole the other driver crashed into fell onto the second driver’s car, causing him to be trapped by power lines. The second driver was not injured.

The road is partially open to southbound traffic. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Hilltop Terrace.