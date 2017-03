WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Warwick residents visited what’s left of the home at 405 Richmond Rd. Sunday morning.

A church service was held for the family. It was attended by dozens of residents from the community.

The fire began around 1AM Saturday. A mother and four of her children were killed, only her husband and son survived. The home was completely destroyed.

The only thing that remains from inside the home is the wood stove, the very thing the State Fire Marshal’s office said caused the fire.