UMass president to speak at “State of the University” address

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – University of Massachusetts President Martin Meehan is planning to recap what he sees as the university system’s recent achievements at a “State of the University” address.

During Monday’s speech, Meehan will also highlight the importance of UMass to Massachusetts and offer up his vision for the future of the five-campus system.

Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Senate President Stan Rosenberg, and House Speaker Robert DeLeo are among those expected to attend the event along with faculty and students.

The address is scheduled to take place Monday at 5:00pm at the UMass Club in Boston.