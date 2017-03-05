Trinity Nursery School Kindergarten celebrates its 70th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Trinity Nursery School Kindergarten in Springfield celebrated their 70th anniversary Sunday. More than 100 people came out to celebrate inside Trinity United Methodist Church.

Sunday’s event included speeches by the school’s director, teachers, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who presented the school a proclamation to commemorate the occasion. Mayor Sarno’s daughters attended the school in the past.

Those in attendance included past and current students, faculty, and administration.

Trinity Nursery School Kindergarten Director Maria Cloonan told 22News, “I got such a great reception when invitations went out to past students. They were very excited when they showed up, they were looking for other students in their class, so it was an exciting moment for them as well.”

The celebration also included a buffet dinner, slideshows showing old classes, as well as a magician to provide some entertainment for the kids.

Classes are held in the lower level of the church. They have four classrooms, including a four-year-old classroom, two three-year-old classrooms, and a kindergarten.