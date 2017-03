SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Springfield women allegedly went on a shoplifting spree at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlet Stores in Connecticut this weekend.

It’s alleged they stole hundreds of clothing items worth more than $10,000 from 13 stores.

The Springfield women charged with larceny are 31 year old Betzaisda Rodriguez, 38 year old Delia Rodriguez-Perez and 26 year old Sheyla Orengo. They’re each held on $5,000 bail.

Clinton, Connecticut is more than 50 miles from Springfield.