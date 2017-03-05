Three people homeless after house fire in Blandford

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are homeless after their house was destroyed by a fire in Blandford Saturday night.

The Blandford Fire Department responded to a call about a structure fire at 139 North Blandford Road just before 10 PM Saturday. When they arrived, they found the house had been fully engulfed by flames.

Blandford Fire Chief Ed Harvey told 22News that the three people who lived in the home, as well as their dog, managed to escape the fire uninjured. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Neighboring communities, including Becket, Otis, Chester, and Russell, provided water tankers and personnel to help put out the fire.

Firefighters battled the fire for hours, eventually extinguishing it around 1:30 AM Sunday. The home was completely destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s office will assist in investigating the cause of the fire.