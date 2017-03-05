The Big Broadcast performance held at Mount Holyoke College

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The big band sound of the 1940’s filled Chapin Auditorium on the campus of Mount Holyoke College Sunday night for a perennial performance of the Big Broadcast. The Big Broadcast is a recreation of a live radio broadcast set in the golden age of radio.

Mount Holyoke’s energetic Jazz ensemble kept the audience swinging while 22News very own storm team meteorologist Brian Lapis showed off his on-stage talents as he reprised his role of radio emcee Fred Kelly for the 10th consecutive year.

The show centers around fictitious radio station WJAZ. People told 22News what keeps them coming back year after year.

John Dietrich, of Leeds told 22News, “We listen to 40s music. my parents had a lot of 40s music and I’ve inherited a lot of that, so we throw it on the record player every once in a while.”

The audience told 22News a show of the Big Broadcast brings them back to a more carefree era. As always, the student performers were dolled up with 1940’s hair styles, makeup and clothing.