Springfield police searching for shooting suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for whoever shot a car on Euclid Avenue in the Forest Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan told 22News the Shot Spotter system was activated at 1:45 Sunday morning, but police went to Euclid Ave. and didn’t find anything.

The Shot Spotter was activated again at 2:05 AM, which is when police found a vehicle that had been shot several times, with the windows shot out.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield Police.