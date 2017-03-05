Some western Massachusetts residents are fed up with this winter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Winter isn’t over yet, but it’s been a wild ride for residents here in western Massachusetts. 22News has a look back on this winter so far and how residents have been coping with the changes.

This winter season has been one for the books for western Massachusetts residents when it comes to the weather.

In the first two weeks of February, western Massachusetts dealt with 3 different snowstorms almost back to back, bringing close to a foot of snow to many towns.

During the last two weeks of February, western Massachusetts had mild air, even breaking record high temperatures twice, getting up into the lower 70s.

After the record breaking temperatures, residents in the town of Conway, in Franklin County, experienced an EF1 tornado, which damaged many buildings and completely destroyed an antique shop. It was the first tornado Massachusetts saw in the month of February since 1950.

As for the first weekend in March, temperatures took a major plunge. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are near the 40s, but western Massachusetts felt the 20s, making the weekend a good 15 degrees below average.

Temperatures this past weekend are temperatures we wouldn’t even feel during the coldest time of the year in January.

22News talked with one New England resident who said he’s about done with this winter. Bill, from Connecticut, told 22News, “It’s been a crazy winter, and I’m glad it’s coming to an end soon, I’ll be good when spring comes.”

For those who are missing the mild air, a warm up is in store. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the chance for more above-average temperatures over the next 3 months.