Public hearing planned on marijuana legalization bill

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers will hear public feedback on the first of several bills filed this session that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana.

The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday on legislation that would require the Department of Consumer Protection to create and administer a program that allows people 21 years and older to legally purchase and cultivate marijuana.

The bill also requires the Department of Revenue Services to create and administer a system for taxing the drug.

Republican Rep. Melissa Ziobron of East Haddam is co-sponsoring the bill. The ranking Republican House member on the Appropriations Committee, Ziobron says she wants to “promote a healthy and substantive discussion” of the issue.

Similar legalization bills proposed by mostly Democrats are awaiting action in other committees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s