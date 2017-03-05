Police arrest man for impersonating officer while armed

TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A 45-year-old Dracut man is facing charges after police say he impersonated a police officer while armed.

Tyngsborough police arrested Kevin Lessard Saturday afternoon for operating a red Ford Crown Victoria with New Hampshire plates and white flashing lights.

Police say a car had become disabled and Lessard told the driver he’d stay with her beside the road until a tow truck arrived.

Lessard has been charged with misdemeanor impersonating an officer and felony possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license and carrying a dangerous weapon a police-style retractable baton.

He’s been held without bail pending his arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court. It couldn’t be immediately determined if he has a lawyer. Police say they’re looking into whether Lessard was involved in similar incidents previously.