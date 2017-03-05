Overheated dryer causes fire inside laundromat in Springfield

Nobody was injured

Sy Becker Published:
Photo Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)  – Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire at a laundromat on Summer Ave Sunday morning.

Around 9:40 Sunday morning, the Springfield Fire Department was called to the Laundromat Express at 700 Summer Ave. When they arrived, they found that a small fire had started in an overheated dryer.

The building was evacuated while the fire was quickly extinguished. Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that less than $5,000 in damage was done by the fire, and nobody was injured.

 

