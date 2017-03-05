Only one arrest during this year’s Blarney Blowout at UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The combination of extensive planning, a larger police presence, and cold temperatures all made for a quieter UMass campus this weekend.

The Blarney Blowout is the last weekend before spring break at UMass Amherst, and is known as a big party weekend.

In 2014, police pepper-sprayed students and more than 70 people were arrested. Last year, seven students were arrested, and this year it was down to just one arrest during a free student concert at the Mullins Center.

UMass Freshman Kelsey Kosack told 22News, “I definitely saw a lot of police presence. I saw probably at least four cop cars, it seemed to be under control.”

The student was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Seven students at the concert also had to be taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for drinking.

UMass Freshman Dunya Mahmood told 22News, “Things were a lot better this year, it was a lot more quiet, there wasn’t as much going on, on the campus everything was off and there weren’t many things to worry about.”

UMass brought in former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis after the Blarney Blowout of 2014, to lead a study to make sure the event wouldn’t get out of hand again. He recommended more police officers and better communication.

UMass Junior Renee Waller told 22News, “The University has cracked down, many more cop cars like police vans, even the sheriff was around. I wasn’t expecting that.”

One of the reasons why this year’s Blarney Blowout didn’t get out of control was because of the collaboration between the UMass police and Amherst police department, which had an increased presence on campus. Police from other western Massachusetts communities assisted, as well as the state police.

UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski also credited student leaders from student government and other organizations that promoted a safe event.