Man charged in ax attack due back in court

Photo: Thinkstock
WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with trying to kill his estranged wife with an ax and then setting her house on fire is headed back to court.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Allen Stotts faces a dangerousness hearing Thursday in Wrentham District Court to determine whether he should be eligible for bail.

The 71-year-old Norfolk man pleaded not guilty in January to charges including attempted murder and has been held at a state mental health facility for a competency evaluation.

Authorities say after an argument over cigarettes and his sleeping arrangements Stotts swung an ax at his wife, who locked herself in the bathroom and called 911. She was not physically injured.

Court records indicate their divorce was almost finalized. His attorney says Stotts has mental health issues.

