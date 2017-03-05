InFocus: Living with Dementia related disorders

Related Coverage Holyoke becoming “Dementia-Friendly” community

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Dementia is a disorder that impacts millions of people every year. The Institute for Dementia Research and Prevention estimates 5-million people are living with age-related dementia. The most well known is Alzheimer’s Disease, accounting for up to 70-percent of dementia among the elderly. But few know how to distinguish the different types of dementia.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing warning signs, types and treatments. We’ll also look at how families and caregivers, as well as communities, can work together to help patients.

Our guests this week are Doctor Rachel Broudy, Medical Director of the Mercy-Life adult care program;Rachael Tierney, a dementia awareness advocate whose husband had dementia; and Carol Constant, director of community engagement for the Loomis Communities.

There are many organizations available that provide resources and support for dementia patients and their families. Below are several contacts and links.

Mercy-Life PACE program

Alzheimer’s Association or call: 800-272-3900

Dementia Friendly Communities

Caregiver Support Groups:

Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center, 291 Pine Street, Holyoke, Weekly, Thursday Afternoons, 3-4 pm

South Hadley Council on Aging and Senior Center, 45 Dayton Street, South Hadley, Call–413-538-5042

Dementia Caregiver Support Group

Loomis House Nursing Center, 298 Jarvis Avenue, Holyoke, First Wednesday of every month (April 5)

Memory Cafés

Holyoke Council on Aging and Senior Center, 291 Pine Street, Holyoke, Second Monday of every month 12:30 – 2:00 pm

South Hadley Council on Aging and Senior Center, 45 Dayton Street, South Hadley, Call–413-538-5042