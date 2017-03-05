Hearing set on bill to ban minors from getting married

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – State lawmakers have scheduled a public hearing on a bill that would ban minors from getting married.

The Judiciary Committee hearing Monday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford will focus on legislation that would set the minimum age for marriage at 18 – a proposal supported by human rights activists and opponents of forced marriages.

Connecticut law now allows children under 16 to get married with a probate judge’s permission. Sixteen- and 17-year-olds need permission from their parents or guardians.

Human Rights Watch says studies show marriage before age 18 can have harmful effects on girls and women including higher poverty rates and potentially higher risks for mental health problems and domestic violence.

Women who were forced to marry at young ages are expected to testify at Monday’s hearing.