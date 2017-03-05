Franklin county remembers deadly house fire in Orange killing two girls

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the town of Warwick begins its recovery, another Franklin County town marks a somber fire anniversary.

One year ago Sunday, a fire ripped through a home on Mechanic Street in the town of Orange. Killing 6 year old Lenna Shea Ciolino and 8 year old Victoria Rose Gaignard.

The girls became trapped on the second floor. Leena’s father Vinny was critically hurt trying to rescue his daughter and her friend. One year later, what caused that fire is still a mystery.

In the days that followed that tragedy, vigils were held and ribbons were tied around trees and utility poles to remember the two young girls.