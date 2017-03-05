CT lawmakers consider banning “conversion therapy”

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline
Photo Courtesy: MGNonline

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut is the latest state to consider legislation that would ban any licensed professional from engaging in “conversion therapy,” a practice that attempts to change a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The General Assembly’s Public Health Committee is scheduled to hear testimony Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit the practice involving a person under the age of 18.

Other states, including Rhode Island and New Mexico, are considering similar legislation this session.

Proponents of the bill, who contend the practice is harmful to young people, are planning a news conference before the public hearing.

Speakers include Robin McHaelen, the executive director of True Colors, a nonprofit organization that works to help LGBT youth. People who have experienced “conversion therapy” are also expected to be on hand.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s