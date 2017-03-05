Colonel James Suhr takes command of the 104th Fighter Wing

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker attended the change of command ceremony at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield Sunday.

The man who will command the 104th Fighter Wing for the immediate future is Colonel James Suhr, who took the 104th Wing command during the time honored ceremony at the Air Reserve Base. His predecessor, Colonel James Keefe, had assumed command in 2013.

The new wing commander told 22News he’s looking forward to working with the men and women of the 104th Fighter Wing. Col. Suhr said, “I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of the 104th and executing the mission, which is one of the most important missions in America, which is air superiority.”

Col. James Keefe noted, “It’s so great working with such dedicated young men and women to get that job done, it really is an amazing thing.”

Major General Gary Keefe, the adjutant general of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, looked on proudly along with Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield and the Mayor of Westfield, Brian Sullivan.

Following the long-standing change of command ceremony protocol, the entire contingent of 104th Wing men and women saluted the man who now commands their air wing for the foreseeable future.