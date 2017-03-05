Apartment building fire in Hartford displaces 122 residents

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A fire in a Hartford apartment building has displaced 122 residents.

The Hartford Courant reports the fire happened late Saturday afternoon at a nearly fully occupied 136-unit apartment building near Hartford Hospital.

Fire officials say the blaze appears to have started in a third-floor apartment but the cause remains under investigation. They say several people suffered burns. At least one resident was sent to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Fire Captain Raul Ortiz told the newspaper that 95 residents were being temporarily housed at Pope Park Recreation Center while others were being helped by the Red Cross.

He said part of the building has been condemned. Nearly 80 of the units will be re-occupied soon, but at least 50 units will require more extensive repairs before they’re habitable.

